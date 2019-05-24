White gloved Richmond thief hits Fan store

Posted 3:27 pm, May 24, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police have asked for help finding a man who stole from a Richmond store.

"At approximately 4:23 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, officers were called to a business in the 200 block of N. Lombardy Street for the report of burglary. The owner of the business told police the suspect broke in and used a trash bag from the store to steal cash and approximately $1,000 worth of cigarettes," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a white mask and white gloves during the burglary."

Anyone with information was asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.