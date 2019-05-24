Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Are you looking for a job? Perhaps you need help writing a stand out resume of tips on how to interview. The Petersburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting a career and community resource fair and you’re invited! Sorority Representatives Tanisha Mitchell and Sonja Pride stopped by our LIVE show and filled us in on all of the details.

Delta Sigma Theta presents it’s annual “Impact Day” career and community resource fair is Saturday, June 1st from 10 am to 2 pm at the Petersburg public library. For more information you can visit https://www.petersburgalumnaedst.org/