‘Do not approach’ man wanted for crimes in Caroline and Spotsylvania

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in Spotsylvania and a person on interest for recent crimes in Caroline.

Joseph Leroy Carter, 58, of Fredericksburg, is wanted by the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court.

He is also a person of interest in recent thefts in Caroline County and has been seen in the area of Stonewall Jackson Road in Caroline as recently as May 23, 2019.

Investigators say Carter regularly drives a Chevrolet pickup truck with a Virginia license plate 157-55HM.

“If you see Joseph Carter, immediately call 911. Do not approach him or attempt to detain him,” the sheriff’s office advised. “Carter should be considered dangerous.”