RICHMOND, Va.– There’s a new music festival coming to Chesterfield and you guessed it, it’s the Chesterfield LIVE! Music Festival happening Saturday, May 25 to the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, located at 10300 Courthouse Road. The free, family-friendly event hosted by Chesterfield County, in partnership with the Richmond Symphony and the Chesterfield Chamber of Commerce, features four musical acts, including Fort Lee’s 392nd Rock Band, RVA’s own Dance Candy, the Richmond Symphony, and 80’s cover band The Deloreans. All performances will take place under the Symphony’s iconic “Big Tent.”

DJ Lonnie B. and Coffee with Strangers Kelli Lemon will serve as hosts and “The Richmond Symphony is thrilled to return to Chesterfield with their Big Tent for the Chesterfield LIVE! Music Festival. In addition to musical entertainment, there will be a children’s play area with inflatables, local vendors, a variety of local food trucks and Chesterfield’s own, Steam Bell Beer Works, will be pouring local brews for purchase. Gates open at 2:30 p.m. No pets, outside food or drinks or glassware will be allowed. Blankets and lawn chairs are recommended. Visit www.ChesterfieldLIVE.org for more information.