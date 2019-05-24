× Carytown is Kroger’s #1 wine seller

RICHMOND, Va. — The Carytown Kroger crushes its competition when it comes to selling wine. The grocery store announced its Carytown location in Richmond has sold more wine in 2019 than any other Kroger in its Mid-Atlantic division (Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio).

That’s more than 100 stores.

In honor of National Wine Day (May 25) Kroger released its Top 10 List in terms of Mid-Atlantic wine sales:

1. 3507 W. Cary Street in Richmond, Va.

2. 500 Suncrest Town Centre Dr. in Morgantown, W. Va.

3. 4404 Brambleton Ave. in Roanoke, Va.

4. 1322 South Main St. in Blacksburg, Va.

5. 1601 Willow Lawn Drive in Richmond, Va.

6. 14101 Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian, Va.

7. 3001 Polo Parkway in Midlothian, Va.

8. 9351 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville, Va.

9. 1100 Fledder John Rd. in Charleston, W. Va.

10. 4119 Boonsboro Road in Lynchburg, Va.

While Kroger would not release its actual wine sales numbers, the grocery chain did indicate Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Cabernet Sauvignon, Moscato, and Merlot were the top five sellers.

