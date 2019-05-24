Fried chicken war heating up on West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The presence of three nearby chicken-centric restaurants isn’t scaring off another plucky competitor from vying for its place in the pecking order along a stretch of West Broad Street.

Fried chicken chain Bojangles has submitted plans to construct a new restaurant at 8046 and 8050 W. Broad St., next door to the Fountain Square shopping center in Henrico County.

The from-scratch restaurant will rise on the existing slab foundation of the former Crown gas station outpost that was scrapped in 2008 and the former El Jardin Latino Market building, which vacated the site for larger digs at 6003 W. Broad St. west of Willow Lawn.

