Police issue WAZE warning amid Memorial Day traffic

ASHLAND, Va. — As more travelers rely on apps like Google Maps and WAZE to avoid getting stuck in interstate holiday traffic, communities near those busy interstates can feel the impact.

Such is the case off Interstate 95 in Ashland, where police issued a WAZE travel warning the Friday before Memorial Day.

“Over the years we have worked with VDOT to have our traffic signals automatically respond to increases in traffic volume in such a way that still allows local (east-west) traffic to cross Rt. 1 at signal controlled intersections. This system is also connected south in the county with the signals at Lewistown Rd. and Sliding Hill Rd. so we can optimize that flow of traffic,” Ashland Police posted on social media. “Unfortunately, advancements in personal navigation like Google Maps and WAZE has most certainly directed more people to use Rt. 1 when the interstate is congested in the past few years. Although these apps are great for personal travel, we certainly feel the impact in town when motorists exit the interstate (usually well north or south of town) to hopefully have a faster commute on Rt. 1.”

Police said they would monitor Route 1 traffic during the busiest travel times and step in “when necessary.”