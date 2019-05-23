Why post office won’t deliver mail to 2 Colonial Heights neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A Colonial Heights woman is asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help after she hasn’t received mail at her home for several weeks.

Sarah Redman's home is located next to a cul de sac on a quiet street in Colonial Heights.

“I moved to Colonial Heights [in March] and I got everything switched over,” Redman explained. "I was receiving it fine and then all of a sudden it just stopped."

As a result, Redman said she called a 1-800 number and was told by a worker that a case would be opened.

After that she said she was contacted by the local postmaster and told the issue would be fixed.

However, Redman said several more weeks went by and she still received no mail.

So she went to the Colonial Heights Post Office to try an get answers.

"The reason why we stopped sending mail there is because of your dog," Redman said. "I was like, 'What do you mean my dog?" Redman said. "He goes, 'Your dog is always in your yard.' And I was like, 'No, he's not.' Monday through Friday I'm gone, so there's no way."

Chase Finn said the same thing happened to him.

"The postmaster's stating to me that the people bringing the mail are saying that my front door's open and they can see the dog, which is a complete lie, because I'm not here during the day," Finn said.

Redman said that because she is not able to access her mail, she never received her new state tags for her license plate.

“When I went in and spoke with the postmaster, I said, 'Well, where's my mail from the last three weeks?'" Redman recalled. “The DMV was supposed to send me decals and he said, 'I don't know, you'll have to call them and find out yourself.'"

Redman said she did call the DMV, but was told her decals were mailed and were not returned by the post office.

WTVR CBS 6 was still waiting to hear back from the postal service regarding Redman and Finn’s cases as of 6 p.m. Thursday.

