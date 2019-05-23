× When will Bell’s Brewery beer return to Virginia?

RICHMOND, Va. — A Michigan brewery and a Virginia beer distributor are heading to the arbitration table in their dispute stemming from a local acquisition.

This month, the Virginia ABC Authority ruled that Bell’s Brewery and Premium Distributors of Virginia must head to arbitration to settle their dispute that has taken Bell’s beer out of taplines and off shelves all over the state – a move that followed Premium’s purchase late last year of Richmond-based Loveland Distributing Co.

Per the ABC’s order, which was issued May 7 with procedural details released a week later, Bell’s and Premium are to select an arbitrator, initiate the process by May 28 and submit the arbitrated decision by Aug. 2.

