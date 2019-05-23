× Westhampton School to become 129-apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. — The transformation of a West End landmark officially has begun.

On Tuesday Bon Secours, VCU Health and Thalhimer Realty Partners broke ground on the redevelopment of the Westhampton School property at 5800 Patterson Ave.

Thalhimer is leading the $53 million mixed-use redevelopment of the city-owned property that eventually will house 129 apartments, a three-level parking deck, retail and office space, and an outdoor plaza.

