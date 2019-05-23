Westhampton School to become 129-apartment complex

Posted 8:46 am, May 23, 2019, by

The new development is slated to include 129 apartments. (Renderings courtesy Bon Secours)

RICHMOND, Va. — The transformation of a West End landmark officially has begun.

On Tuesday Bon Secours, VCU Health and Thalhimer Realty Partners broke ground on the redevelopment of the Westhampton School property at 5800 Patterson Ave.

Thalhimer is leading the $53 million mixed-use redevelopment of the city-owned property that eventually will house 129 apartments, a three-level parking deck, retail and office space, and an outdoor plaza.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.