Thomas Dale standout Tyree chooses Notre Dame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chester, Va. - Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree is one of the fastest high school football players in the country, timed at 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash in April 2018. His exploits through his junior season with the Knights earned him 32 different scholarship offers from some of the biggest Power 5 schools across the nation.

Very few players earn a school visit from Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Even fewer turn him down.

Tyree verbally committed to Notre Dame on Thursday, joining a growing list of Richmond area players headed to South Bend.

"I felt the most comfortable there" Tyree said of Notre Dame. "I visited there twice and being around campus, I just felt really comfortable."

Tyree also touted the family atmosphere he felt in South Bend. Former L.C. Bird standout Jayden Payoute is already with the Irish and Manchester QB Brandon Clark is headed there as well. Tyree also mentioned new running backs coach Lance Taylor as a factor in his decision.

"I felt like a number one priority there" Tyree added. "Coach Taylor has coached players like me in Christian McCaffrey and Bryce Love. That makes me feel really comfortable."

Tyree ran for 1,446 yard and 11 touchdowns in 2018 as a junior while adding 23 receptions and 302 yards as a receiver. His commitment vaults Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class to the 6th best in the country according to 247Sports.

Clark had an offer from Virginia Tech before he ever played a down of high school football. Today won't completely end his recruitment, but will take a load of pressure off him as he heads into his senior season.

"It's felt like forever" Tyree said. "I was ready to get it done with but I wanted to make sure it was the right choice for me. Now I can focus on my teammates and winning a championship my senior year."