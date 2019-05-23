Ethan Hawke series ‘The Good Lord Bird’ to be filmed in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ethan Hawke will star in the SHOWTIME® limited series "The Good Lord Bird" to be filmed in Virginia this summer. The show, produced by Blumhouse Television, is based on the novel by bestselling author James McBride.

"Virginia is the perfect production home for The Good Lord Bird," Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents of Blumhouse Television, said. "The state’s visual backdrop lends itself beautifully to what we are looking to bring to the screen, the talent in the state is top notch and of course, Virginia has a historical relevance to this story."

The Good Lord Bird is told from the point of view of Onion, an enslaved teenager who joins 19th-century abolitionist John Brown (Hawke) during the time of Bleeding Kansas, eventually participating in the famous 1859 raid on the Army depot at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended, but is often cited as the instigating event that started the Civil War.

Production of the eight-part limited series will begin in Central Virginia this summer, according to the governor's office.

Recent Blumhouse productions include BlacKkKlansman, Whiplash, Get Out and Us.

