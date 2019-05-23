Student may face charges in Manchester High gun hoax

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 15-year-old student may face charges after reporting that a student had a gun at Manchester High School in Chesterfield County last Friday.

That report around 10:15 a.m. prompted a lockdown, but after a sweep of the school, police said no gun was found and the lockdown was lifted.

"Police have determined that the 15-year-old male student who reported the threat to school administration did not see a gun and did not hear any other students talking about a gun," police said.

As a result, police requested juvenile petitions for the student for disorderly conduct and giving a false report to a police officer.

"While this report to schools and law enforcement was a hoax, the response and emotions it elicited were very real," Katz said. "The result of our investigation should underscore the police department’s dogged commitment to hold accountable anyone who chooses to disrupt or threaten the safety of our community.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.