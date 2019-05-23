Wrecked semi closes I-95 north near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer wreck is causing major delays on I-95 north in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer hauling wood chips on I-95 North at the 67-mile marker.

The crash has closed all northbound lanes about one mile north of the Chippenham Parkway. Additionally, the left shoulder of I-95 south is closed.

One person has been transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, and others involved are being checked at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials said drivers are using the right shoulder of the on-ramp from VA-895 to get around the wreck.

Traffic was backed up more than two miles as of 3:50 p.m. Southbound traffic is backed up five miles.

VDOT officials warned drivers to expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

