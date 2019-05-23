Scattered thunderstorms possible late afternoon, early evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat and humidity will return to Virginia as a warm front moves northeastward through the area on Thursday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with a few spots reaching 90 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and early evening, with the best chances across northern Virginia.

A cold front will move through the area Friday morning, but highs will still reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll see a brief and minor cool down on Saturday, before the heat builds and remains with us Sunday through at least the middle of next week.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday through Tuesday, but no day appears to be a washout.

