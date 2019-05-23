× Boaters’ bodies found in Rappahannock River

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — The bodies of boaters Mark Ringenberg and Stephen Perkins, both 59, were recovered Thursday near Mosquito Point along the Rappahannock River, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The men were reported missing Sunday evening after their empty 15-foot Boston Whaler was found washed ashore. The men departed from Weems, Virginia earlier that day.

The boat keys were still in the ignition, shoes were on the deck, and cold drinks in a cooler, WTKR reported.

Perkins was a doctor in the Northern Neck. Ringenberg owned a Missouri-based marketing firm, according to his social media accounts.

