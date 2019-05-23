Midlothian mom says scammers pursued elderly mother-in-law: ‘We were really shocked’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Midlothian mother named Kathy has a warning for other families after her mother-in-law’s death.

As they tried to settle her estate, Kathy said the family discovered several questionable purchases, leaving them to believe the 83-year-old woman was being taken advantage of.

In fact, the family felt helpless because of some financial decisions her loved one made that did not make sense -- like a $12,000 contract her mother-in-law signed to have replacement windows installed.

“She put down under $6,000 for a 50-percent deposit,” Kathy said. “We were really shocked she put so much down for replacement windows given her state of health.”

Watch Shelby Brown's report in the video player above and check back later for her full report.

