× Memorial Day Weekend Events

RICHMOND, Va.– Seersucker’s, Sundresses & Sounds Scholarship Fundraiser

Sunday, May 26, 3 – 11pm, at the Science Museum of Virginia, Garner Pavilion, 2800 West Broad Street, sponsored by Phi Phi Chapter of OMEGA PSI PHI. Details and more information visit https://www.sssrva.com/

Memorial Day Ceremonies Monday, May 27, 2019

Virginia War Memorial Hosting – 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond

63rd Annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony, Keynote speaker: The Honorable Ralph Northam, Governor of Virginia. Other speakers include Carlos Hopkins, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial, Tom Queck, Commander, American Legion, Dept. of Virginia and many more

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

Heilman Amphitheater and Shrine of Memory

Virginia War Memorial

Free parking available at VHDA lot next door to Memorial and at Afton Chemical Corp. lot at Belvedere and Spring Streets. Uniformed members of Virginia Defense Force will direct parking. For more information visit http://vawarmemorial.org/

Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia Hosting Annual Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony,

Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court House, VA 23002

Detailed driving directions at www.dvs.virginia.gov

Free parking on site

Sandston – American Legion Post 242 in cooperation with Henrico County Recreation and Parks Memorial Day, May 27, this year’s theme of “Honoring our Gulf War Veterans” the group is hosting a Veterans Recognition Ceremony, Parade, and Post-Parade Festival.

The ceremony is followed by the 11th annual Sandston Memorial Day Parade at 1:00 p.m. starting at Seven Pines Elementary School on Beulah Road and proceeds down Williamsburg Road through Sandston to Confederate Avenue. The 2019 Grand Marshals are Henrico County Police Chief Humberto Cardounel, Jr and Gulf War Veteran Sabrina Clayton-Nelson. Guests are invited to join Henrico Recreation and Parks, Sandston Recreation Association, and Sandston Youth Association for a festival, food, and entertainment at the Sandston Recreation Area on JB Finley Road from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Event details available at https://henrico.us/calendar/sandston-memorial-day-parade-2019/

Varina – Richmond National Battlefield Park, in cooperation with the Department of Veterans Affairs, is sponsoring a Memorial Day program and wreath-laying to honor and remember those who have died in our nation’s service. This annual event is Monday, May 27 at 12 p.m. at the Fort Harrison National Cemetery, 8620 Varina Road. The event is free and open to the public. This year’s keynote speaker is Captain Howard L. Baugh (retired), a veteran who served his country in the U.S. Air Force, including two tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.

For more information, please contact the Richmond National Battlefield Park at (804) 226-1981, or visit us online at www.nps.gov/rich or www.Facebook.com/RichmondNPS.

Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Monday, May 27 at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for a full day of free activities for all ages. Honor the ultimate sacrifice made by Virginians in World War II with a moving ceremony at 1:00 pm that will commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the assault on Fortress Europe.

Activities include Make and Take Crafts – 10:00 am to 4:00 pm; Stories at the Museum – 11:00 am and 2:00 pm; Film Screening – “Bedford: The Town They Left Behind” 11:30 am and 2:30 pm; Highlight Tours – 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm; Memorial Day Ceremony – 1:00 pm to 1:30pm; 28 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, 804.340.1800 or https://www.virginiahistory.org/