Kris Jenner explains inspiration for ‘Psalm West’

There was some head-scratching with Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West naming baby No.4 “Psalm,” but it all makes sense if you think about it.

“Psalm” is defined as a “sacred song,” and father Kanye West has been hosting invitation-only “Sunday services” of late that have become one of the hottest tickets in town.

Baby Psalm’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, explained the inspiration for the name to “Entertainment Tonight.”

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner said. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

Kimye has been known for picking unique names for their children.

Baby Psalm joins older sisters North, 5, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.

Prior to her son’s birth via surrogate, Kardashian West explained to Jimmy Kimmel that when it comes to baby names, “We all weigh in.”

“I definitely take a family survey, but it’s usually after the baby’s born and we’re trying to figure out what the baby looks like,” she said. “I usually go about three or four days nameless until I feel like it really connects with the baby.”