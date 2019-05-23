Jam out with Triple B

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The Better Blues Band, also known as Triple B band, is a favorite on the local music scene from Petersburg, Va performing a fusion of Soul, Funk, Blues, and R&B music. The group made a return visit to our LIVE show and performed two songs just for us.

Starting Friday, May24th you can catch Triple B performing every other Friday night this summer at Andrades International Restaurant in Petersburg. You can also catch them live Saturday, May 25th at 8 pm at the Culls Courthouse Grill in Charles City. For more information visit www.triplebband.com