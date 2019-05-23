Isolated severe storms possible Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disturbance produced strong storms northwest of Virginia Thursday morning, and this disturbance will drop down into Virginia Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Not all of the storms will hold together, so our threat for storms is not high. However, any storm in the region today will have the potential to be strong or severe. The computer models are not handling this disturbance well, so the actual radar may be a little different from what is shown here:

The risk of severe storms is highest north of Interstate 64 up into northern Virginia.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Virginia until 8 p.m. County-by-county watches and warnings are available on our warnings page.

The storm threat will diminish after sunset.

Friday and Saturday will be dry, and only a few isolated storms are possible Sunday and Monday.

