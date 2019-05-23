× Evening fire damages house under construction in Richmond’s North Side

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Fire is on scene investigating a fire at a home under construction in Richmond’s North Side.

Personnel arrived around 7 p.m. for calls of a fire to a home on the 3000 block of Montrose Ave.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the exterior of the house. Firefighters also found flames coming from the back of the house, which spread to the first and second floors of the home.

The fire was marked under control at 7:39 p.m.

No one was inside the home, which is currently under construction, and there were no injuries to fire personnel.