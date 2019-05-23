Bathed in Salty Brine 

Posted 1:07 pm, May 23, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Restauranteur Matt Tlusty’s latest venture, Saltbox Oyster Co. has been a hit in the Richmond area featuring fresh oysters from all over the world. Matt made his debut in our kitchen and walked us through creating his Baked Parmesan Oysters. For more information you can visit https://saltboxoyster.com/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.