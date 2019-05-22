Police ID 78-year-old pickup truck driver killed in I-95 crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a 78-year-old man from Georgia who died following a crash on Interstate 95 in Hanover County Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash at northbound I-95 at the 96 mile marker at 12:20 p.m., according to Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police.

“A 1998 Chevrolet S10, driven by, Robert E. Taylor, 78, of Brunswick, Georgia, was traveling northbound I-95 in the center lane when Taylor veered to the left striking a 2014 Ford Mustang on the passenger side as it was traveling in the left lane of travel,” Hill said. “The impact forced both vehicles to go off road left.”

Taylor and a female passenger, who were wearing their seat belts, were transported to an area hospital.

However, Taylor succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, officials said.

Taylor’s passenger suffered serious injuries, Hill said.

Additionally, officials said the male driver and female passenger in the Mustang, who were also wearing their seat belts, suffered minor injuries and were transported an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.