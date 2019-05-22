Woman says she was double billed for Petersburg property tax: ‘That’s crazy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg woman reached out the CBS 6 Problem Solvers saying that she paid her city property taxes on time, but was then billed again for the same amount she owed -- plus late fees.

Barb Rudolph said the bills erroneously noted her taxes were delinquent.

“Each one had $127.69 added with a delinquent note on it,” Rudolph said. “$127 is about what we paid in February -- and they haven’t credited us for it. Given all three bills, it’s almost $400, so if we paid it all, I’d be overpaying by $400. That's crazy.”

Shelby Brown went to get answers from Petersburg officials.

