Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney greets customers at McDonald’s drive-thru

RICHMOND, Va. — Some McDonald’s customers got quite the shock Wednesday when Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney greeted them at the drive-thru. No, the mayor has not picked up a side job. He was at the Southside fast food restaurant to highlight the restaurant’s summer hiring initiative and Archways to Opportunity educational program.

Richmond-area McDonald’s plan to hire more than 650 people this summer. Some of those new hires can take part in McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program that pays up to $2,500 per year in tuition assistance.

“The cost of higher education has risen all across this country, and specifically here in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Mayor Stoney said. “Wherever we can find partnerships to ensure our residents will be part of this workforce for a long period of time, can get the sort of assistance necessary to close the gaps, it helps us create those resilient employees, those resilient residents who are going to be contributors to our workforce.”

Click here to learn more about the Archways to Opportunity educational program.

