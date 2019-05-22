× Kona Grill Short Pump in million-dollar lawsuit

SHORT PUMP, Va. — A bankrupt Arizona-based restaurant brand has been hit with a lawsuit from its landlord in Henrico a month after abruptly closing its lone local location in Short Pump.

An entity tied to San Diego-based ShopCore Properties, the owners of the retail portion of West Broad Village, this month sued Kona Grill for $1.6 million for skipping out on the lease for its restaurant at 11221 W. Broad Street.

Kona closed the restaurant in mid-April, 10 years into a lease that runs through 2024.

