Healthy Loaded Potato Cakes 

RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Andre Smith from Commonwealth Senior Living made a return trip to our LIVE show to pass along his recipe for Chickpea, Red Bean and Spinach Potato Cakes. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthsl.com/

Chickpea, Red Bean and Spinach Potato Cakes

Yield: 4 servings

2 cups cooked diced potatoes

¼ cup soy milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ onion, diced and sautéed

½ cup of fresh spinach, chiffonade

¼ cup red kidney beans, canned and cut in half

¼ cup chick peas, canned roughly mashed

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

½ teaspoon pepper

½ cup grapeseed oil

Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 10 minutes Ready Time: 20-25 minutes

1. Roughly mash potatoes, not completely mashing all potatoes for texture

2. Add in soymilk and mix to the potatoes

3. Next add the flour, onion, spinach, red beans, chick peas, and the egg

4. Mix until ingredients have be incorporated into the potato mixture

5. Season mixture with garlic, salt, and pepper

6. Form 3-4oz potato cakes and place on a dry resting surface

7. Heat grapeseed oil to medium-high temperature in a non-stick skillet

8. Place cakes into the hot oil and brown for 3 minutes per side

9. Remove cakes and place on a plate with paper towels

10. Let cakes rest for 1 minute to drain, then serve and enjoy!