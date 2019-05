RICHMOND, Va. — Free fishing weekend has almost arrived in Virginia. From June 7 – 9, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (VDGIF) is offering free fishing.

“Anyone can fish free in public waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. Just remember, all fishing regulations still apply,” a VDGIF spokesperson said. “There are countless opportunities right in your back yard! Fishing is always better with family and friends!”

Click here to find an event near you.