Eggsxcellent Deviled Eggs by “Shaynefully Delicious”

RICHMOND, Va. - Fan favorite and recipe creator Shayne Rogers, AKA Chef “Shon-Yay” made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and shared her recipe for Deviled Eggs featuring bacon and tangy blue cheese.

14 large eggs, boiled and peeled

½ c Dukes Mayo, to taste

Pinch of salt & pepper

3 oz. bleu cheese crumbles

3 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

Slice 1 dozen eggs and remove yolks to a drum sieve or fine mesh strainer. Chop the remaining eggs and add those to the sieve too. Press eggs through the sieve into a large bowl to create a super smooth texture. Do the same with 2 oz. of bleu cheese, save the rest of garnish. Mix the mayo, salt and pepper into the eggs. Taste and adjust seasonings. If possible, chill this mixture and refrigerate the egg whites for 2 hours up to overnight to develop the flavors. Load the yolk mixture into a plastic zipper bag and snip off a corner to neatly fill the egg whites or use a spoon to fill the eggs. Refrigerate until ready to serve on a pretty egg plate. Sprinkle crumbled bacon and reserved cheese over eggs just before you serve.