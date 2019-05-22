WATCH LIVE: Medical school provides update into racist photo on Gov. Northam’s yearbook page

This man is wanted for cigarette crimes

Posted 9:57 am, May 22, 2019,

RICHMOND, Va. — Police released photos of a man wanted for breaking into a South Richmond business and stealing cigarettes.

“At approximately 11:38 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, officers were called to a Dollar General store in the 3900 block of Walmsley Boulevard for the report of burglary. When police arrived, they found the front doors shattered,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “Surveillance footage shows the suspect breaking into the business. Once inside, he opens an unlocked case and stuffs cigarettes into a large tote bag. The suspect then walks out the back door of the business.”

The man was last seen on Walmsley Boulevard with a white cloth tied on his head, wearing a navy and white t-shirt, dark pants, and black running shoes, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Second Precinct Detective J. Thondique at (804) 646-8170 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

