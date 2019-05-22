× Boy sells popcorn to help pay for grandfather’s medical bills

GOSHEN, ID (KMOV) — An Indiana boy is selling popcorn to help pay for his grandfather’s medical bills; his grandfather is waiting for a heart transplant.

Owen Holmes said he desperately wanted to do something to help his grandfather, adding the two have always had a strong relationship.

“When I was younger, when I went to his house, he’d always make model rockets and we’d go launch them in the park,” said Owen. “I just hope we’re able to make it through. I just hope he’ll be able to make more model rockets again. That’s one of my biggest memories

His goal was to raise $100 but he has already raised $300. His new goal is $500.