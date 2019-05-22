Troopers ID 78-year-old driver killed in I-95 crash
RICHMOND, Va. — Feed The Streets RVA’s 3rd Annual Cookout For A Cause is a family friendly event for people of all ages. The event will have live music, free food (while supplies last), food trucks, various vendors, bounce houses, bubble soccer, arts and crafts, splash zone and more.

All that is required for entry is a non perishable food item which will be donated to FeedMore. Cookout for A Cause is Saturday, May 25, from 12 – 6 pm at the Westover Community Center, 1301 Jahnke Road in Richmond. To volunteer or contribute visit https://www.rvacookoutforacause.com/ or https://www.feedthestreetsrva.com/

Feed the Streets RVA an official 501c(3) non-profit organization, Striving to make a difference within the community.

