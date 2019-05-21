The Hound’s Tale Braised Rabbit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Steven Sowell of The Hound's Tale had our tails wagging this morning with his take on braised rabbit. Paired with fresh pasta, pecorino cheese and sun dried tomatoes the dish is a savory recipe to recreate at your next dinner party.

For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/

Braised Rabbit

Rabbit: Serves 4

4 Pc Braised Legs

2 oz Pecorino Cheese

2 oz Butter

6 oz Cavatelli Pasta

2 oz Green Peas

2 oz Sundried Tomatoes

2 oz Roasted Mushrooms

Braised Rabbit:

2 oz Onion chopped

1oz Carrot chopped

1oz Celery Chopped

1 Bay Leaf

1/2 Bunch Fresh Thyme

1/2 Bunch Fresh Rosemary

1 head Garlic split

4 oz Marsala Wine

Salt and Pepper

1 Qt Chicken Broth

Method:

Sear Rabbit in Vegetable Oil and remove. Add Vegetables and sweat. Deglaze with marsala and add Chicken Stock. Replace rabbit leg to broth and bring to a boil. Place in 350 degree oven for 1.5 Hours.

Pasta Dough:

3/4 Cup OO Flour

3/4 Cup Semolina Flour

2 Whole Eggs

1 Tbl EVOO

1 Pinch Salt