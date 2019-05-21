× Richmond among top cities in the country for mosquitoes

RICHMOND, Va. – If you live in or near Richmond you probably already know the city has a lot of mosquitoes. But did you know that the city is also among the top cities in the country for mosquitoes?

The pest control company Orkin has released its annual Top 50 Mosquito Cities list and Richmond is among the leaders, cracking the top 20.

Richmond is ranked as the no. 16 city for mosquitoes in the country, a 14 spot increase over their ranking in 2018.

Orkin’s list is based on the metro areas where Orkin conducted the most residential and commercial mosquito treatments from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019.

Mosquitoes become more active as temperatures rise, with mosquito season ranging from April to October. They are most active when temperatures rise above 80 degrees.

“Mosquitoes are more than annoying; they can be a major health threat,” said Dr. Mark Beavers, Orkin entomologist. “Mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, encephalitides, dengue, chikungunya and for those who may remember, Zika, threaten the safety of humans and pets.”

For the sixth year in a row, Atlanta topped Orkin’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities list. New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Houston rounded out the top five.

For Orkin’s full list, click here.