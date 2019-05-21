Raising awareness about opioid addiction

RICHMOND, Va. - According to an American medical association report, 61% of 14 to 17 year olds were given a prescription for opioids after a tooth extraction procedure. These prescriptions are often where addiction starts. The Virginia Dental Association is addressing the opioid crisis through education about pain management alternatives. Chairman of VCU Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Dr. Omar Abubaker stopped by our studio and filled us in on the initiative.
