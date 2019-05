Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Acclaimed artist Sarah Gayle Carter’s new exhibit has been described as “Love poured into paint of the Shenandoah throughout the seasons.” Sarah stopped by our studio along with Glave Kocen Gallery Owner BJ Kocen stoped by our LIVE show and shared a preview of the event with us.

Sarah Gayle Carter’s “Field Studies” exhibit will be on display June 7th through June 29th at Glave Kocen Gallery on West Main Street. For more information you can visit http://www.glavekocengallery.com/