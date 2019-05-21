× Students, school bus driver taken to hospital after crash

HOPEWELL, Va. — Three students and a school bus driver were taken to John Randolph Medical Center for treatment following a Tuesday morning school bus crash. The conditions of those injured in the crash have not yet been released.

“Bus 24 was struck by another vehicle while transporting students to [Harry E. James Elementary],” a Hopewell Schools spokesperson wrote in an alert to parents.

The driver accused of colliding with the school bus was charged with failure to yield the right of way, driving without a license, failure to pay motorist insurance fee, and driving with an expired registration.

Police and emergency personnel evaluated 15 students who were on the bus when it crashed.

“The remaining students have been transported to Harry E James. All families of the students involved have been contacted,” the school spokesperson added.

The crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Delrose Drive and Cloverdale Avenue.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remained on-going.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.