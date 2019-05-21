× Man fighting for his life after Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond’s Gilpin Court early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of St John Street for the report of a person shot at approximately 4:52 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or Detective A. Davila at 804-646-6739.