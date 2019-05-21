New brewery planned for Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Powhatan County is growing ever boozier.

Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., a fledgling brewery, recently signed a lease to open at 1570 Oakbridge Drive, near the Oakbridge Business Park.

The brewery will occupy 5,000 square feet about a mile west of the Powhatan/Chesterfield County line off State Route 60.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

