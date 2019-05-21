New brewery planned for Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Powhatan County is growing ever boozier.
Crazy Rooster Brewing Co., a fledgling brewery, recently signed a lease to open at 1570 Oakbridge Drive, near the Oakbridge Business Park.
The brewery will occupy 5,000 square feet about a mile west of the Powhatan/Chesterfield County line off State Route 60.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.505301 -77.744694