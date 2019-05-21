Child finds, drinks alcohol left on playground of Richmond preschool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother got a shocking call Tuesday morning and was told that her son had sipped from can containing alcohol that was found on the school playground.

“She was like no it was alcohol and I kind of just was in shock for a second," Itzel Melendez said.

The drink was an MXD Long Island Iced Tea, which contains 12 percent alcohol.

The incident happened at Maymont Preschool.

“The first that came to my mind was like you know, could he be under the effect of the alcohol," said Melendez. "That was like the worst thing I could think.”

Melendez said she rushed to the school and took her son straight to the hospital following the call.

“I took the can in there and they checked his blood levels and luckily everything was okay," Melendez said.

Melendez said her son has autism and believes he needs more one-on-one supervision at school.

She's also concerned about staff not checking the playgrounds beforehand.

“That’s a preschool, you know. Who’s responsible for picking up?"

Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray also believes checking playgrounds should be mandatory at all school playgrounds.

“Inspections should be done every morning on those playgrounds. There should be someone assigned to do that and make sure there are no hazards," Gray said.

Melendez said she is grateful for the teachers quick thinking and phone call and hopes everyone can learn a lesson from this.

"Every little thing has a consequence to it. Just leaving an open container at a park. You might think someone will get it, and the person who gets it ends up being a young child," Melendez said.

CBS 6 reached out to Richmond Public Schools for comment and they said they're looking into the incident.