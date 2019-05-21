Celebrate Memorial Day at Pamplin Historical Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - There’s still time to take part in the ’50 Days of Love in the best *PART of Virginia’ and Jessica Noll stopped by historic Pamplin Park to get the inside scoop on events happening Memorial Day weekend. Colin Romanick, Director of Marketing and Development for the park, filled us in on the history of the park and shared a preview of what’s to come this weekend.

There are always lots of great things happening in the Petersburg area. This weekend you can enjoy:

25th Pamplin Historical Park Anniversary presented by Pamplin Historical Park on Memorial Day Weekend. There will be a new exhibit opening and special activities planned. For more information you can visit https://pamplinpark.org/

You can take part in the “50 Days of Love in the Best PART of Virginia” from April 20th through June 8th. For more information you can call 804-861-1666 or visit http://www.petersburgarea.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PETERSBURG AREA REGIONAL TOURISM}