RICHMOND, Va - Pipeline safety and reliability is an important art of the Department of Public Utilities. Angela Fountain, Senior Public Information Manager for the City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities and Public Works, stopped by the studio to fill us in on the ‘Before You Dig’ Initiative.

For more information call 811 or visit www.va811.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CITY OF RICHMOND DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITIES}