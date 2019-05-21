× 3 juveniles pulled guns, forced their way into Richmond apartment, police say

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are searching for three juvenile boys who police say displayed guns and forced their way into a Richmond apartment during a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of N 29th Street for the report of a robbery at approximately 12:27 a.m.

The victim reported that three juvenile males knocked on the door of the apartment and brandished firearms when they opened the door. After forcing their way into the home, the juveniles are accused of stealing several items including a laptop, Xbox, and iPhone X, according to police.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The juveniles were last seen fleeing on foot in the direction of Creighton Court. There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

