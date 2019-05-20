Virginia primary voter registration deadline is Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you plan to vote in the 2019 primary elections, Monday, May 20 is the last day to register in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Virginia primary elections are on Tuesday, June 11.

In November, all 140 seats in Virginia’s General Assembly are up for election, and with Republicans holding a two-seat margin in both chambers, the balance of power at the State Capitol is up for grabs.

Before the General Election, both parties are holding several primary elections to determine who will represent their side moving forward.

Statewide, there are 16 State Senate primary elections, 11 Democrat and five Republican, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

More information on registering to vote can be found here.

If you would like more information, CBS 6 has compiled a primary election guide with information and resources on each local race.