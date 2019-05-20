× Student ‘accidentally’ brings toy gun to Chesterfield County school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A student accidentally brought a toy gun into Manchester Middle School on Monday, according to an email sent home to parents.

“Sometimes students are allowed to possess items outside of school that they are not allowed to have in school. Sometimes these items accidentally find their way into a school after a weekend,” Media Relations Director Shawn Smith wrote, “This occurred today when a student brought a toy gun into school that was left in a backpack over the weekend.”

While there was no threat to any student, the incident caused a ‘minor disruption’ to the school day.

Smith reminded students and their parents to check their backpacks for items that shouldn’t be at school, particularly after weekends.