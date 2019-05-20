× Henrico woman missing in West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Shirley Coleman is missing. The 77-year-old Henrico woman was last seen Sunday on Idlebrook Drive (near Deep Run Park).

“She left on foot and was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans,” Henrico Police said. “She was not wearing her glasses when she left.”

Coleman was described as 5’2” and approximately 115 pounds.

Anyone with information was urged to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

