Shelby Brown surprises a new mother of twins: ‘Get some sleep while you can’

RICHMOND, Va. -- For this week's CBS 6 gives, reporter Shelby Brown spent time with a new mom who just gave birth to twins.

Shelby surprised the new parents Chippenham Hospital with flower bouquets and gift cards to celebrate the arrival of their new children.

"I can't sleep but we're doing well," the couple said laughing.

Shelby also learned that the couples nurse was also a mother to twins and surprised her with some flowers of her own.

"Thank you for taking such great care of her and her babies."