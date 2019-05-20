× Richmond woman killed on I-95

RICHMOND, Va — Richmond Police have identified the Richmond woman killed in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 95.

“The trooper’s preliminary investigation reveals that a 2003 Lexus ES 300, driven by, Shekiera S. Burwell, 27, of Richmond, Va. was traveling in the left lane southbound I-95. Burwell entered into a curve, went off the left shoulder, striking a jersey wall, overturned several times, and ejected herself and a male passenger,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The adult male passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

The crash, which was reported at about 2:32 a.m., remains under investigation.

