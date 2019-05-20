× Missing Florida teen last seen walking in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for a missing Florida teenager last seen in Henrico County.

Hailey Files, 16, is missing out of Jacksonville, Florida and was last seen on foot on Monday, May 20, around 11:00 a.m., in the area of W Broad St. and N Gayton Rd.

The 16-year-old was seen wearing a purple t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Hailey is described as a white female 5’5” tall, approximately 130 pounds with strawberry-blonde hair and brown eyes. Police says she also has “LIFE” tattooed on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Files is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.